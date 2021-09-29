Bandai Namco Announced The Pac-Man 99 Challenge Tournament

Bandai Namco announced today they will be holding a special esports tournament tour for their online Nintendo Switch game Pac-Man 99. This is going to be one of those interesting kind of events, especially during the pandemic, as they are going to be holding everything online instead of going for the in-person event people have been asking to have for months. They're going to be setting up eight events in North America for people to sign up for digitally, each one hosted by a different content creator and stream live for people to check out. These will essentially serve as qualifiers for people to compete in, but we don't know the rules of how things will play out. It appears those events will happen weekly and will culminate in a final championship happening in December. We have a few more details below and a promo trailer as we now wait to find out more.

Kicking off on October 9th and running through December 5th, there will be eight open-entry Pac-Man 99 Challenge events in North America, each hosted by well-known content creators; stay tuned as we announce our first content creator partner via our Pac-Man Twitter channel on October 6. Each Pac-Man 99 Challenge event will comprise 10 Password Match game lobbies! Competitors earn points on the event leaderboard based on their final placement in each game – ranging from 1 point earned for a 99th place finish to 50 points earned for a Pac-One victory! Once all 10 Password Match game lobbies have been completed the player with the most points on the leaderboard is the winner! Players who earn top five in Pac-Man 99 Challenge events will win Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack DLC and official Pac-Man merchandise!

PAC-MAN™ 99 Challenge Events Announcement Trailer