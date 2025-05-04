Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle Train, Nerd Ninjas, Terrible Posture Games

Bandai Namco Will Publish New Roguelite Title Battle Train

Bandai Namco has confirmed they will publish the indie roguelike title Battle Train, as it will arrive for PC and Switch this June

Battle Train features deck-building and track-laying mechanics for explosive head-to-head train duels.

Players use cards to lay tracks, protect bases, and launch explosive locomotives at rival opponents.

Developed by Terrible Posture Games and Nerd Ninjas, Battle Train offers fast-paced, strategic gameplay.

Bandai Namco announced last week that it will take on the publishing duties for the indie roguelite game Battle Train. Developed by Terrible Posture Games and Nerd Ninjas, the game originally release a demo on Steam last year, showing off the deck-n-track builder system for this chaotic title about explosive train dueling. Now we know the official release date for this one will happen on June 18, 2025. You can see more in the trailer here ahead of its arrival next month.

Battle Train

Battle Train is set against a backdrop of the world's most exciting game show of the same name, where players take on the role of contestants to engage in train combat against Rival Champions. By collecting and playing cards, contestants build tracks to unlock resources, protect their own bases, and attack enemy structures. Tracks are played on the grid by using cards, each with a resource cost. Connect a track to an enemy base to send a locomotive on a one-way ticket to the enemy, chock full of explosives. Destroy the rival conductor's bases first to win the round, which provides new deck cards, currency for customization, train upgrades, and more. Players must devise strategies to build the right decks and out-blast opponents in a battle to become the Supreme President Conductor.

Nerd Ninjas, a proven force in co-development and original IP creation, recently launched the well-received roguelite Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon. Battle Train is a mashup of their creative energy and game development expertise, and self-ascribed as "the world's most ridiculous dueling train game." The game puts classic roguelite gameplay on rails – literally – with players laying down tracks trains to send explosive locomotives to the enemy's train depot. With fast-paced duels, branching paths, boss battles, special events, and ever-escalating stakes, Battle Train has a ticket for everyone.

