Posted in: DONTNOD Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Focus Entertainment has released a new video for the game Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as we get an extended gameplay reveal.

Focus Entertainment, along with DON'T NOD, have revealed a brand new video for Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden, as they showed off an extended look at the gameplay. This is nearly 15 minutes worth of content as you are given a pretty decent idea of what's to come. If you haven't seen the game before, you play a pair of Banishers who hunt down and battle supernatural horrors in an attempt to alter a tragic fate that they have foreseen. Will you be able to carry out this task together in this narrative-driven action-adventure game? You'll have your chance when the game is released on November 7, 2023, for PC and consoles.

"In a world where the souls of the departed roam, you play a couple of Banishers. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are experienced spirit hunters, entrusted with the daunting task of lifting a malevolent and ominous curse. After an ill-advised attack, Antea is killed, leaving her lover in solitude and profound despair. Torn between their vows to protect the living from malicious spirits and the nightmare of Antea's condition, they'll wander the eerie wilderness of North America to liberate her from her new plight… whatever the price."

"Enter the lives of New Eden's communities in a world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets. Combine Antea's spiritual powers and Red's mighty arsenal to defeat and banish the souls that torment the living. Uncover secrets, navigate mysterious landscapes, and meet memorable but tormented characters whose fates rest in your hands. Heavy decisions will lie on your path as you decide the fate of New Eden's inhabitants—be they living people or wandering souls—dramatically impacting your story and the challenges you'll face. Will you honor your Banisher oath, or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!