Barbara Crampton Arrives In The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Gun Interactive revealed they will be working with actress Barbara Crampton to be a part of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Iconic horror film actress Barbara Crampton announced she is working with Gun Interactive to be a part of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Crampton revealed she will be voicing one of the upcoming Victims named Virginia, as well as lending her likeness to the character, as she will appear in an upcoming update for the game. Speaking of updates, the game recently received some free DLC with some new Family skins in the form of Shirtless Johnny and Bride Sissy, as well as a second execution pack for Family players that includes new weapon skins. On top of that, those who purchased the Greg Nicotero-designed Leatherface skin will now be able to use the unique chainsaw tied to it on all Leatherface variants. We have a few quotes from Crampton and the studio below about her inclusion in the game.

"It's been such a treat to work with Barbara," said Wes Keltner, CEO and President of Gun Interactive. "I mean, come on, it's Barbara Crampton! She's an icon in the horror industry! She's kind, passionate about her work, and a true creative. It's not easy to bring a character in a video game to life. The vocal performance required to make pixels feel human is difficult. Barbara barely broke a sweat. I'm looking forward to adding her character into the world of Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Y'all are in for something special!"

"Gunnar Hansen was my friend, so it's been a great experience to keep the wonderful legacy of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre going with my inclusion in this game," said Crampton. "Working with all the folks at GUN on my new DLC character has been a remarkable experience! They are among the best in the business. I'm so proud of what they have created and excited for everyone to see all the new stuff!"

