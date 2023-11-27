Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle Shapers

Battle Shapers Reveals Details On New Stormscraper Update

Metric Empire has a new update out for their game Battle Shapers, as players can now access the Stormscraper update with new content.

Article Summary Stormscraper update hits Battle Shapers with new biome and towers.

Introducing Havoc Hammer, a kinetic throwable weapon for dynamic combat.

Megaton and Arc Flash: Fresh weapons unleashing implosions and shock bubbles.

Dual destructible delights: Thermite Clusterbombs and Scatterblast Turrets.

Indie game developer and publisher Metric Empire has released a new update for Battle Shapers, as players can now jump into the new Stormscraper update. The update adds a ton of content including a couple new weapons, a few new abilities, a new shaper weapon, and more. We got the full rundown from the devs for you below as the update is now live.

The Stormscraper is now ready for you to take on to cleanse the corruption! While the Stormscraper was once the center of energy production in New Elysium, this was before the tyranny of the Overlords overtook the city. Work your way through this bright and high-tech biome to liberate it from corruption and get one step closer to saving New Elysium. Fight a new enemy, explore new rooms and find new hidden ciphers to unlock! This will allow you to challenge three towers in a single run, both extending run duration and adding a new layer of difficulty.

New Battle Shapers Weapon: Havoc Hammer – Our first throwable weapon is finally here, the Havoc Hammer! Cock back your arm to charge up and throw this huge kinetic hammer at enemy bots to knock them back. Use this weapon to deal big damage by slamming enemies against their surroundings or knocking them away from you to help give you space in a tight situation.

Our first throwable weapon is finally here, the Havoc Hammer! Cock back your arm to charge up and throw this huge kinetic hammer at enemy bots to knock them back. Use this weapon to deal big damage by slamming enemies against their surroundings or knocking them away from you to help give you space in a tight situation. New Weapon: Megaton – The Megaton is our new, flashy Kinetic rocket launcher. This launcher doesn't fire an exploding rocket, that's old tech. The Megaton fires imploding rockets that pull enemies towards the center of the implosion. Slam enemies together with the implosion and finish them off while they're grouped up!

The Megaton is our new, flashy Kinetic rocket launcher. This launcher doesn't fire an exploding rocket, that's old tech. The Megaton fires imploding rockets that pull enemies towards the center of the implosion. Slam enemies together with the implosion and finish them off while they're grouped up! New Weapon: Arc Flash – The last new weapon of our update, the Arc Flash! This burst-fire gun is truly in a class of its own. It fires out a slurry of Shock bubbles that stick to enemies then explode after a delay. It makes up for a shorter effective range by dealing massive damage to enemies caught in your horde of bubbles.

The last new weapon of our update, the Arc Flash! This burst-fire gun is truly in a class of its own. It fires out a slurry of Shock bubbles that stick to enemies then explode after a delay. It makes up for a shorter effective range by dealing massive damage to enemies caught in your horde of bubbles. New Ability: Thermite Clusterbombs – The Thermite Clusterbombs are our new Pyro grenade. But it's not just one grenade, it's five grenades. This ability allows you to throw five grenades at once to cover a massive area and set all of your enemies on fire. Alternatively, get up close and personal to throw all five at the same target to deal massive damage!

The Thermite Clusterbombs are our new Pyro grenade. But it's not just one grenade, it's five grenades. This ability allows you to throw five grenades at once to cover a massive area and set all of your enemies on fire. Alternatively, get up close and personal to throw all five at the same target to deal massive damage! New Ability: Scatterblast Turret – Have you ever found yourself annoyed by swaths of pest-like murderous robots? Well, we've got the solution for you: The Scatterblast Turret! This new ability places a turret that rapidly shoots small Vibro bullets in a circular wave-like pattern; use it to handle grouped up enemy bots like a pro.

