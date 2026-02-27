Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alt-Shift, battlestar galactica, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Drops New Weapons Trailer

Get a better look at the weapons and the battle sequences in Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes with the latest trailer

Developer Alt Shift and publisher Dotemu dropped a new trailer this week for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, showing off more of the weapons and battle sequences. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative-driven tactical roguelike based on he popular sci-fi franchise, where you'll command the legendary fleet in an attempt to keep everyone alive against the Cylons. This trailer highlights more of the weapons systems you'll be working with on the ships, as well as highlighting some of the fights you'll encounter along the way. Enjoy the trailer above as the game's launch has been pushed back to Q2 2026.

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is a story-rich tactical roguelite with hard choices and intense space battles. You are a Gunstar Captain leading a fleet of survivors escaping the Cylon Fleet's devastating onslaught on humankind. Admiral Adama has called for you to rejoin humanity's last hope: the Battlestar Galactica. Prepare, fight, and survive at all costs. So say we all.

As you navigate different planets and galactic points of interest, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will test you with challenging dilemmas. From allocating dwindling resources to managing divergent factions' interests on board, each crisis will push you to make hard choices, including identifying impostors that may already be among your ranks: they could be anywhere, be anyone. The Cylons will close in with each action you take. Prioritize your crew's actions wisely to prepare for the inevitable fight to come.

The Cylon Fleet overwhelmingly outnumbers you. Each encounter is a fight for survival. Engage in high-risk tactical battles while defending your fleet to give it time to complete its calculations for the FTL jump to the next sector. Deploy your squadrons, ready your nuclear missiles, and utilize tactical pause as you plan and direct your attacks. You won't come out of these battles unscathed. Whether you suffer costly damages to your ship's hull or lose a squadron, you will find that some sacrifices are necessary to ensure the fleet's survival. As you progress, you will discover new ways to improve your brutal odds of survival: unlocking unique Gunstar fleets, squadrons, and crucial meta upgrades. Combined with a rich procedural narrative design, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will let you shape your unique journey towards survival with each run.

