Beacon Patrol Announces First Expansion: Ships & Shores

Pandasaurus Games confirmed the next expansion for Beacon Patrol is on the way this June, as they revealed Ships & Shores.

Pandasaurus Games revealed a new expansion is coming to their tabletop game Beacon Patrol, as they showed off Ships & Shores this week. The expansion builds up from the original with a number of new ships, each one having a different effect on the tokens as they are either played into the game or already set on the table. We have the full listing of what they do below, and as you can see, a lot of the focus is keeping all of the players a little off base and forcing them to make choices very quickly. The expansion will arrive later this June for $15.

Beacon Patrol: Ships & Shores

As you venture along the coast, you encounter new ships that can aid you in navigating the difficult terrain ahead. Join forces with these other ships and combine your unique abilities to protect the coastlines. But beware, while the ships can assist you in your travels, they require expert hands to operate!

Construction Ship: You may refill one movement token each time you place a tile.

You may refill one movement token each time you place a tile. Research Vessel: You may swap up to two tiles each turn.

You may swap up to two tiles each turn. Coast Guard Ship: You may spend one movement token to move to any Outpost tile or the Beacon Patrol HQ.

You may spend one movement token to move to any Outpost tile or the Beacon Patrol HQ. Hover Craft: You may spend one movement token to place a tile connected by land and move onto it and two movement tokens to move one space over land.

You may spend one movement token to place a tile connected by land and move onto it and two movement tokens to move one space over land. Pilot Ship: You can't move your ship to a tile when you place it unless you spend a movement token. Because of this, you may place tiles that are connected to you by land.

You can't move your ship to a tile when you place it unless you spend a movement token. Because of this, you may place tiles that are connected to you by land. Ferry: You may move up to three tiles in a straight line when you spend a movement token. You can't swap tiles on your turn.

You may move up to three tiles in a straight line when you spend a movement token. You can't swap tiles on your turn. Submarine: You may exchange one of your unplayed tiles with the top tile of the discard pile. Discarding tiles does not refill your movement.

