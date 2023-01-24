Beasley Esports Announces Partnership With Army West Point Esports In a brand new partnership announcement, Beasley Esports revealed they have a new relationship with Army West Point Esports.

Beasley Esports revealed a brand new partnership this week, as they will be teaming with Army West Point Esports in a new deal. If you're not familiar with the group, Beasley Esports own the Houston Outlaws in Overwatch League, as well as Team AXLE in the Rocket League Championship Series. The company revealed today that they have joined forces with the United States Military Academy at West Point, as they have their own esports division where soldiers attending the academy compete in various games. As part of the new partnership, Team AXLE's coaching staff will be working with them to "provide strategic coaching and training to the Army West Point cadets, as they compete in various weekly tournaments, the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), and scrimmages against highly competitive esports organizations through the end of the Spring Term." Essentially, the Army has recruited them to make their team better. We got a couple of quotes below about the new partnership.

"One of the biggest successes for our competitive players is the opportunity to work with a professional organization like Beasley Esports. It is an amazing experience for our players to learn, train and develop alongside professional coaching from Team AXLE, and we are excited for them to get a chance to test their limits in the collegiate Esports arena. These opportunities will make their experience here at the academy lifelong and memorable," says Victor Castro, Director of Army West Point Esports.

"Beasley Esports is excited to expand our expertise into the collegiate coaching space. This effort leverages our growing status within the Rocket League community and will enable us to introduce some best-in-class training practices used with our professional teams to foster teamwork, competitive fitness, and top-level performance. Given the growing importance of the collegiate esports scene, we are proud to contribute to its advancement with this West Point relationship," says Lori Burgess, COO of Beasley Esports.