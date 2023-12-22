Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beast: False Prophet, False Prophet

Beast: False Prophet Receives Name Change & Content Update

Beast: False Prophet got a content update while in Early Access this week, as the game is now going by its new official title.

Indie game developer and publisher False profit decided to change up their current title with a new name, as it will now be known as Beast: False Prophet. A bit self-referential, but hey, they're not the first to do it. The team originally released it back when it was just known as Beast into Early Access in October, but with the name change comes a content update, as they have improved a number of items for gameplay and mechanics. You can learn more about the game below, along with the latest update detailed in a new video.

Beast: False Prophet

Long presumed dead, a veteran returns from a 10-year-long Ottoman slavery. His Carpathian homeland is feebly reigned by the demented prophet-king, its lands ruined by raiders and cursed with a hellish plague. Everything he loved and cherished is either gone or has changed beyond recognition. All he has left is his soldiers' loyalty – and a holy quest to end the plague. Facing hordes of enemies as well as his inner demons, you must help him see it through no matter the cost! Exercise or exorcize your inner Beast – you decide. The Insanity system pushes you to make difficult moral decisions during combat. Atmospheric, story-rich, grim, dark world inspired by Carpathian legends. There is only evil – greater or lesser. Command your squad in fast-paced, gridless, turn-based tactical battles. Advance and survive intense and visceral encounters.

Exercise or Exorcize Your Inner Beast: Will you choose to play it safe and side with your allies, or will you unleash the Beast? Both offer a variety of strengths and weaknesses, and it's up to you to decide the right time for each tactic.

Deep, Strategic Gameplay: Select from a plethora of different skills and abilities and engage in visceral turn-based combat as you maneuver throughout the gridless battlefield. You have limited action points each turn, so use them wisely!

Rich, Dark Story: Narrative is the main focus, offering nuanced characters who are grounded and morally ambiguous. Set during the Dark Ages in a Carpathian-inspired world, players must choose between the lesser of two evils.

Warband: You don't have to venture forth alone. Beast: False Prophet gives you access to the warband consisting of loyal comrades, each with different skills and abilities. Will you work alongside them or consume them to enhance your Beast abilities?

