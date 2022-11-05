Beasts Of Maravilla Island Released On PlayStation Consoles This Week

Whitethorn Games officially released their game Beasts Of Maravilla Island for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this week. When the game was first announced, it was set to be released on PC and all three major consoles, but specific dates weren't really given beyond the PC date last year. By all accounts, this version of the game will be the same that players have has since June 2021, with any updates that have been released since that time included. You can download the game for either console right now.

"The protective magic of Maravilla Island is waning, and the only way to save it is to restore humanity's belief in the magical. Assume the role of Marina Montez, an aspiring wildlife photographer who is armed with her grandfather's journal of Maravilla and his camera. To save Maravilla Island, you must climb, explore, and solve puzzles with the island's flora and fauna to find and photograph its fabulous beasts. Embark on your adventure as an aspiring wildlife photographer in the hidden, magical jungles of Maravilla Island. Explore this mysterious island and solve puzzles to discover extraordinary creatures, interact with them in their natural habitat, and photograph the enchanting, unique behaviors you reveal!

Picture Perfect: Fill your grandfather's photobook with the marvels found throughout the island. You'll have full control over the angle, height and zoom to get the perfect shot. Like any true artist, you're free to take as many pictures as you like, giving you plenty of options to go through as you choose the best ones to showcase!

Fill your grandfather's photobook with the marvels found throughout the island. You'll have full control over the angle, height and zoom to get the perfect shot. Like any true artist, you're free to take as many pictures as you like, giving you plenty of options to go through as you choose the best ones to showcase! You're-a the Explorer: Traverse a beautifully unique world freely by running and climbing to discover and engage with the local wildlife. Wander across three distinctive ecological zones — the Singing Jungle, the Glimmering River, and the Painted Plateau — each with its own distinctive flora and fauna to inspire gallery-worthy pics!

Traverse a beautifully unique world freely by running and climbing to discover and engage with the local wildlife. Wander across three distinctive ecological zones — the Singing Jungle, the Glimmering River, and the Painted Plateau — each with its own distinctive flora and fauna to inspire gallery-worthy pics! Wild, Wild, Wildlife: Over 50 extraordinary creatures and plants to photograph with their own unique appearance and behaviors. As you delve deeper into the island, you'll come across all sorts of beautifully bewildering inhabitants, such as the Sparkling Lamp Lily, the Maravillan Mango Kakapo and the Prism-Winged Butterfly.

Over 50 extraordinary creatures and plants to photograph with their own unique appearance and behaviors. As you delve deeper into the island, you'll come across all sorts of beautifully bewildering inhabitants, such as the Sparkling Lamp Lily, the Maravillan Mango Kakapo and the Prism-Winged Butterfly. Fun and Games: Sometimes, you'll need to put in some extra effort to get the best picture; the creatures of Maravilla Island might need your help before they're ready for their close-up! Cooperate with them to solve playful puzzles such as a game of hide and seek with an Otter Crocodile or helping a Bird Monkey find his perfect match.