Behaviour Interactive Has Acquired Red Hook Studios

Behaviour Interactive has added a development studio to their portfoilio today, as they announced the acquirement of Red Hook Studios

The 29-member Red Hook team will remain intact and operate independently within Behaviour's structure.

Behaviour aims to expand its horror genre dominance, enhancing the Darkest Dungeon franchise.

Red Hook co-founders express excitement about the new partnership and future possibilities for Darkest Dungeon.

Behaviour Interactive announced this morning they have acquired Red Hook Studios, adding their team and library of games to their portfolio. It's a bit of Canadian convergence with Behaviour based in Montreal while Red Hook is in Vancouver. In case you're not familiar with them, Red Hook is responsible for the Darkest Dungeon series. According to this morning's announcements, Red Hook's 29 team members will be kept on board and will continue to function as an independent studio within the overall company structure. We have a few quotes from the announcement for you here.

Behaviour Interactive x Red Hook Studios

"It's a privilege to welcome a developer of Red Hook's caliber," stated Rémi Racine, Behaviour's co-founder and CEO. "Earlier this year, we established an ambitious goal for our future as a publisher – to make Behaviour synonymous with horror and surround Dead by Daylight with a library of similarly exceptional horror games. Our acquisition of Red Hook is another emphatic step towards this objective, with more to come."

"We've found kindred spirits in the Behaviour team," stated Chris Bourassa, Red Hook's co-founder. "Both studios are Canadian, independent, and devoted to fantastic horror games. Where we differ is scale, which opens the door to new possibilities. Behaviour's support will help us pursue our vision for Red Hook's future and focus fully on transforming Darkest Dungeon into an absolute juggernaut of the dark fantasy genre."

"Joining forces with Behaviour is exciting on multiple levels," added Tyler Sigman, the second of Red Hook's co-founders. "They have demonstrated a commitment to allowing our team to continue developing Darkest Dungeon in the manner we know best, but with the benefit of their considerable knowledge and resources. We are stronger together than apart. Critically, there is a shared love of Darkest Dungeon, and with Behaviour's help, we can delve even deeper into the franchise."

"Darkest Dungeon offers a natural complement to Dead by Daylight," stated Stephen Mulrooney, Behaviour's Chief Product and Technical Officer. "Both franchises occupy unique points on the horror spectrum, and both offer their players deep, innovative gameplay and original, eldritch worlds. We're so excited to add Darkest Dungeon to Behaviour's horror portfolio. Not just because we're huge fans of the games, but also because of the unparalleled creativity and passion demonstrated by Chris, Tyler, and every member of the Red Hook team."

