The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 8: Rotom VSTAR Our spotlight on the final Sword & Shield-era set of the Pokémon TCG, Crown Zenith, continues with Rotom V and Rotom VSTAR cards.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another VSTAR from the set.

5ban Graphics contributes both a Rotom V and Rotom VSTAR to Crown Zenith. We previously saw Rotom V cards in both Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and as an SWSH Black Star Promo in the Hidden Potential Tins. The Rotom V from Crown Zenith uses the exact same artwork as the card in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. This is a bit weird to me. I would've thought it'd make more sense not to have Rotom V as a SWSH Black Star Promo again and for the TCG to use that art in Lost Origin and use this art exclusively in Crown Zenith. Ah well. The Rotom VSTAR is completely new, though.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.