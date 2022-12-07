Hogwarts Legacy Releases 54-Piece Orchestral Music Video

WB Games and Avalanche Software have released a new music video for Hogwarts Legacy, showing off some of the epic music of the game. The developers put together a 54-piece orchestra in Utah to compose the soundtrack for the game, which has a number of different songs that sound like the classic soundtracks you would expect from the film series, but have their own theme to them that fit right in with the game. We got the video for you below to enjoy, along with notes from the company about the soundtrack, as the game is still being planned for release on February 10th, 2023.

"Overture to the Unwritten" features local studio musicians from Avalanche Software's home state, Utah, including choir and orchestral members from the University of Utah, BYU, Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra and featuring renowned recording artists Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner, Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen and Dune Moss. The video, filmed on location at big idea music studios in Sandy, Utah and Media Grabbers in North Salt Lake City, Utah, features the original composition by composers chuck e. myers "sea", J. Scott Rakozy and Peter Murray and performed by a 54-piece orchestra conducted by Nathan Hofheins."

"Projected behind the orchestra and interspliced throughout the music video, the original gameplay footage traverses throughout the Hogwarts Castle and the expansive surrounding areas including Hogsmeade, to reveal the vastness of the world. The orchestral song conjures a magical melody reminiscent of the Wizarding World fans are accustomed to while evoking an older descant from ancient lore. As of today, fans are now able to stream or digitally purchase "Overture to the Unwritten." All of the additional music from Hogwarts Legacy will be available on launch day on the Hogwarts Legacy (Original Video Game Soundtrack). Additionally, songs from Hogwarts Legacy will be featured on a second album titled, Hogwarts Legacy (Study Themes From the Original Video Game Soundtrack), an album focusing on more ambient, chill, relaxing music that is ideal to listen to while studying for classes at Hogwarts or any school. Both albums will be released by WaterTower Music and will be available at all digital streaming services."