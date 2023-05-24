The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 61: Darkrai Illustration Darkrai's Special Art Rare from Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith goes against type in a beautiful way, as this Dark-type Pokémon enjoys the sunset.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

In this stunning, mind-bending Darkrai, it appears as if the main figure is rendered with expert use of colored pencils by Pani Kabayashi. The background environment is truly mind-blowing in its use of texturing and color as Darkrai hovers over the shore of a beach. It's not generally a place you'd expect to see a sinister Pokémon like Darkrai, which is partly why I love the creativity of these Special Illustration Rares so much. The color on the surface of the water as well as the way the moon is enveloped by dark clouds creates a gorgeous, otherworldly image that both frightens and evokes a sense of beauty.

Kabayashi has been contributing to the TCG since Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. Some of their most memorable cards are Koffing from Shining Fates and Quilava from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This is their first card that isn't a standard Pokémon card, and they went on to contribute a Great Tusk ex Special Illustration Rare to Scarlet & Violet.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

