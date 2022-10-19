Hoopa Unbound Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Elite Raids

The first-ever Elite Raid has arrived in Pokémon GO. These have unusual stats that go beyond the boost that a normal Tier Five raid gets, so be sure to key into the finer details here to understand what this style of raid brings to the game. With this Elite Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Hoopa Unbound, perfect your catching strategy, and understand what to look for after the raid.

Top Hoopa Unbound Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hoopa Unbound counters as such:

Mega Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Vikavolt: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Yanmega: Big Bite, Bug Buzz

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hoopa Unbound with efficiency.

Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Golisopod: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Accelgor: Infestation, Bug Buzz

Durant: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Heracross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

Leavanny: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Kartana: Razor Leaf, X-Scissor

Regigigas: Bug-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hoopa Unbound can be defeated in Elite Raids by three trainers, but it will be a difficult task. You're better off going in with four trainers, all of whom have powered up their Pokémon to their max potential and suited their Pokémon with the correct movesets for this raid.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds, 100% IVs, Post-Raid Elite Raid spawns

Hoopa Unbound cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Hoopa Unbound will have a CP of 2289 in normal weather conditions and 2862 in boosted conditions.

After Elite Raids, the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres can spawn near the completed raid along with other unusual spawns.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!