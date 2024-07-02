Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beyerdynamic, MMX 300 PRO

Beyerdynamic Introduces NextGen Gaming Headphones: MMX 300 PRO

Beyerdynamic revealed a brand new set of headphones this morning that are designed to be "NextGen" with the reveal of the MMX 300 PRO.

Article Summary Beyerdynamic celebrates 100 years with MMX 300 PRO launch, a high-end gaming headset.

Equipped with STELLAR.45 drivers for studio-quality sound optimized for gaming experiences.

Handmade in Germany, the MMX 300 PRO features velour earpads, a padded headband, and a modern design.

Durable and serviceable with replaceable parts, compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and mobile.

Beyerdynamic revealed a brand new set of headphones this morning as part of the company's centennial anniversary with the MMX 300 PRO. This is an all-new over-ear design with wired hookups using the STELLAR.45 driver, they use studio headphones for musicians. Only they've adapted it for gaming to hear people and the game, as well as come across with clear audio. The headphones are up for sale right now for $330, as we have more details about their design below.

Beyerdynamic MMX 300 PRO

The MMX 300 series has always been the most premium gaming headset offered by Beyerdynamic with sound that is specifically optimized for gaming. Thestudio-grade,45mm high-performance STELLAR.45 driver makes this new generation deserving of itsPRO title. The MMX 300 PRO delivers powerful bass, clear mids, and detailed highs, ensuring that every in-game sound is presented with professional precision.A modernized, edgier design with bold prints gives the new generation of MMX 300 PRO an elevated aesthetic that stands out in-game streams. Theprofessional10mmelectretcondensermic adds yet another level of gameplay, with impeccable speech intelligibility, wider frequency range, and less noise that enables players and teammates alike to hear you as clearly as you hear them and the game.

MMX 300 PRO continues the Beyerdynamic legacy of being handmade in Heilbronn, Germany. The attention to detail that can only come with manual care has given Beyerdynamic the ability to prioritize comfort as much as it does audio quality. Equipped with velour earpads and a padded headband with a fontanelle recess, the MMX 300 PRO delivers next-level wearing comfort that'll change how gamers wear headphones. The solid build is not only designed to last, using high-quality, lightweight materials and incorporating easily replaceable parts, but it is also built to be worn for long periods of time, without introducing gamer fatigue.

Recognizing that a headset built for regular use will inevitably require maintenance, Beyerdynamic prioritized durability and serviceability when crafting the MMX 300 PRO. For easy serviceability, as well as adaptation to different consoles and interfaces, the cable with remote and console adapter fits any use case and is easily replaced. Additionally, the cable, earpads, and headband are available as spare parts and can be replaced by the customer themselves. MMX 300 PRO enhances gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

