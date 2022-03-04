Bézier Games Reveals Cat In The Box: Deluxe Edition

Bézier Games announced a brand new game on the way as they are releasing a Deluxe Edition of the cute and cuddle Cat In The Box. Playing off the Schrödinger's Cat paradox, the game has its own bit of quantum mechanics at play as 2-5 players will be running around the Muneyuki Yokouchi designed title where your player color isn't truly defined until you play it. This version of the game will bring you high-quality geekbits-style plastic tokens, recessed player boards, a new recessed center and board, plus a score pad. Right now the game is priced at $25, which you can pre-order from their store. However, the tentative release date is August 2022, so you'll be waiting a bit for the defined release date to be announced.

Cat In The Box: Deluxe Edition is the quintessential quantum trick-taking card game for 2 – 5 cool cats, where your card's color isn't defined until you play it! Hypothesize how many tricks you will win, and record your bid. Place tokens on the community research board as you play your hand, and connect large groups of tokens to score even more points. Plan your tricks carefully as you cannot claim the color of a card with the same number that has already been declared. Doing so would be pawsitively catastrophic as you have just created a paradox! (Notice this does not say pair o' dogs. Gross.)

