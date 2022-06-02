BioWare Announces Dragon Age: Dreadwolf In The Works

BioWare revealed they have the next Dragon Age game in the works as they officially announced Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The company posted a brief blog entry letting people know the new game was on the way but didn't give any hard details as to when it might show up or how far along they are in development. We know for certain it won't be in 2022, but it appears this was done so that people who were hoping to see something during one of the many, many, many gaming livestreams happening in June wouldn't be disappointed when nothing came around. So we have some info, but not everything, just enough to tide you over until they're ready. You can read most of the letter below as we now look forward to Summer Games Fest 2023 for more info.

Our next game now has an official name. We know you've anxiously awaited new details, and today we're excited to reveal the official title of the next adventure across the lands of Thedas—Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.

Whether you're new to Dragon Age stories or you've experienced them all, using Solas's namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you're new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He'll properly introduce himself when the time is right, but we did hint at his return when we announced #TheDreadWolfRises back in 2018.

We suspect you have questions and they'll be answered in time. While the game won't be releasing this year, we're growing closer to that next adventure. Rest assured, Solas is placing his pieces on the board as we speak. That's all we have for now, but we hope knowing the official title has sparked some intrigue, as we'll be talking more about the game later this year! What do you think #Dreadwolf could mean?

—The Dragon Age Team