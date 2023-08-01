Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Multiple XP Bonuses Come To Pokémon GO In August 2023

New XP bonuses come for seven-day streaks in Pokémon GO during August 2023, the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems.

Over the weekend, Niantic announced all of the new content coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023. In addition to this update on the upcoming events and raid rotations, we can now confirm special bonuses that will run through August 2023, the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems, in Pokémon GO. These bonuses include increased XP and Stardust rewards for a streak of Pokémon catches for seven straight days. This will reward 20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust. There will also be an increased reward for spinning a PokéStop seven days in a row. This will also lead to 20,000 XP. Let's take a look at the rest of the content coming to the game in August 2023, culminating in the global remote Pokémon GO Fest 2023 event.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago

Regidrago Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar

Mega Tyranitar August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 4th – August 6th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 1st, 2023: Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Sableye, can be Shiny

Beldum, can be Shiny

Audino, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

