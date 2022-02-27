Achtung! Cthulhu 2D20 Receives New Adventure In Operation Wallace

Modiphius Entertainment has released a new adventure module for Achtung! Cthulhu 2D20 as players can tackle Operation Wallace. This particular story takes players to WWII-era London as you'll be racing against the clock against an enemy within. Section M's operatives will need to trace sinister radio signals to their source, break a cipher, and chase those responsible across the city to find out what a mysterious cult is up to. The PDF story is currently running for $5 on the company's website and $7 on Drive Thru RPG if you're looking to pick it up.

At the height of the Blitz, mysterious coded radio messages are drifting across London's airwaves, and Section M's analysts at Clemens Park want to know why. With no front-line troops readily available, a group of more academically-minded agents are drafted in to investigate. The signals are traced to an anonymous North London terraced house and a daring raid reveals the presence of an ancient anti-monarchical cult, who are using the confusion of the Luftwaffe's nightly bombing raids to further their own dark agenda.

So begins a desperate race against time, as Section M's studious operatives trace radio signals to their source, employ code and cipher breaking, and embark on a desperate chase across London to piece together the evidence, which leads to the terrifying discovery that the cult intend to conduct eldritch rites in the capital itself. As the Luftwaffe's bombs start to rain down during another night raid, can the agents find the rite's location, foil the plans of this sinister cult, and prevent the return of a native horror which has lain dormant down the ages.