Black Desert Celebrates 7th Anniversary With New Events Youc an celebrate the latest anniversary for Black Desert as the game marks seven years with several events starting today.

Pearl Abyss has revealed details about their 7th Anniversary plans for Black Desert, as the game will be getting some new events and rewards. The team is celebrating up and down for the next couple of weeks, starting off with some special livestream events you can only catch on their YouTube and twitch channels, which will earn you exclusive anniversary gear that you can only get during that time. You'll also be able to earn special rewards running from February 22nd to March 29th just by logging in and collecting rewards on a daily basis. You can find out more below as we have notes from the company about what they got planned.

Join The Black Desert Streams For Earned Gear On PC & Console

Black Desert Online celebrates its seventh anniversary! Watch the celebratory stream on its birthday at 12pm PT, Friday, March 3rd, on YouTube and Twitch.

On Saturday, March 4th, Black Desert Console celebrates its fourth anniversary on Xbox and its third cross-play anniversary. Watch the Black Desert Console Anniversary Stream at 12pm PT, Saturday, March 4th on YouTube and Twitch.

Amazon Prime Gaming For All

To further celebrate the occasion, Pearl Abyss created a Special Anniversary Bundle just for Amazon Prime Gaming members on PC and Console (value $50+). Starting Tuesday, February 28, all Amazon Prime members in North America, Europe, and South America who have connected their accounts to Black Desert Online or Black Desert Console, will receive four valuable in-game rewards to support their journey. These include The Rabbit Selection Box, The Secret Book of Old Moon, Little Black Spirit Band Jukebox, and Valks' Support Box. Check Black Desert on the Amazon Prime Gaming page on Tuesday, February 28 to get all four!

Just For Black Desert Online

Showcasing the PC game's seven-year and 2022 highlights, Pearl Abyss created an infographic featuring updated player achievements, pet and monster statistics, in-game favorites, and more. In 2022, North American and European players loved Black Desert Online in a multitude of ways: Their favorite class was Dark Knight; they chose the Kuku bird as the most owned pet and hunted down the Centaurus Axeman more than any other monster. And there are more than 8 million characters currently on the North American and European servers! See the infographic below for more. There's even more to celebrate with the highly anticipated PC expansion "Land of the Morning Light" coming this year (look for more details soon)! The new Korean folklore-inspired region is full of unique bosses and storylines, alluring territory to explore, and rewards that combine to make it one of Black Desert Online's biggest expansions of 2023.