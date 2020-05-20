Black Desert Online Adds New Compose & Play Feature

Pearl Abyss announced a new feature being added to Black Desert Online as the musically inclined can take advantage of Compose and Play. The new feature will allow you to go into the game and compose your own music to any character you so desire using a number of tools. Essentially giving your character their own soundtrack, which you can make as symphonic, ridiculous, or homage-filled as you want. (Don't tell me none of you are going to compose the Legend Of Zelda theme in there!) However, you need the Shai class to play the music, since they are basically the Bard class to the game. You can read more about it below. Meanwhile, the devs are also adding a revamp of the game packages of Black Desert Online, the first major changes to bundles and items contained in the game after four years. Which is being done so to reflect the current state of the game and provide better value to new players.

The new Compose and Play feature will allow players to create intricate musical compositions using a robust editor. While players can compose music on any character, true to her musical inclinations, players will have to use the Shai class to play their composition. With guitar, flute and drums at their disposal; composers can create multiple tracks of music with a variety of sounds to create a rich musical masterpiece. Compositions can vary in BPM, time signature and amount of instruments played and can easily be shared with other players. After unlocking Shai's unique 'Talent' at level 56, players can further improve their musical skills. It's also possible to form an ensemble of multiple Shai characters playing their instruments and compositions together. In addition to the Compose and Play feature, a new login event started that can yield players with up to $100 in premium items. By logging in every day they can earn, among other things, a wizard mini pet, a special service maid, and a very convenient buff called The Book of Old Moon. The event started this Wednesday and will run up until June 3rd. On a special minisite, a full rundown of the event and other seasonal promotions can be found.