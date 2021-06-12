Black Skylands Gets A New Animated Trailer & Release Date

This week, tinyBuild and Hungry Couch Games revealed a brand new animated trailer for Black Skylands, and with it came a new release date. This is one of those games we've been looking forward to as it has a few different genres rolled into one game, with a bit of a twist on the world you play in, You can check out the stunning trailer below as w now know the game will be coming out on Steam and GOG into Early Access on July 9th, 2021.

Many years ago, Earth turned into thousands of islands floating in the air. In the new world, the peoples of Aspya used to live in peace… until vicious raiders invaded their island homelands. You are Eva, a proud daughter of the Earners. The Kain's Falcons—cold-blooded bandits from the Desert Lands—destroyed the Earners' Fathership and took your father's life. Driven by revenge, you have to rebuild your aerial home "from the deck up", arm and prepare for battle. However, the Kain's Falcons are not the only threat you are about to face. Deep in the depths of the Black Skylands, the mysterious Swarm lurks… Fight in the skies and on land – Combine aerial and ground combat, having dozens of weapons in your arsenal. Encountered a group of enemies that is too tough for you to handle? Execute an aerial attack! And don't forget to use your trusty grappling hook to throw enemies into the cloudy abyss.

Fight in the skies and on land – Combine aerial and ground combat, having dozens of weapons in your arsenal. Encountered a group of enemies that is too tough for you to handle? Execute an aerial attack! And don't forget to use your trusty grappling hook to throw enemies into the cloudy abyss. Customize your vessel and weaponry – Choose a skyship that fits your playstyle, be it a small maneuverable boat or a heavy machine with a high-capacity cargo hold. When on foot, harness the power of firearms by enhancing them with different mods and using special abilities to destroy your foes.

Build, expand and protect your aerial base – Make your trusty Fathership an impregnable flying fortress and repel intruders' attacks. Resources you gather can be used to build facilities aboard the Fathership. For example, a Workshop lets you acquire useful upgrades for airships & weapons, a Factory processes resources and a Laboratory allows you to create powerful artifacts. Also, make sure to construct buildings like Gardens and Ranches to grow & harvest crops. Keep your people well-fed!

Capture territories – Craft alliances and clear out occupied lands to expand the power of your faction. New resources, researches, characters and other features become available as you grow your influence.

Explore a sprawling open world – Venture into the skies and discover countless floating lands full of secrets & loot. Travel across forests, farms, snowy lands, urban jungle and the mysterious Black Skylands themselves. Discover ancient secrets and take risks to unleash power behind them.