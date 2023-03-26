Blackout Protocol Announces New Closed Beta For April Blackout Protocol will be getting a Closed Beta that you can play on PC via Steam, taking place next week from April 6th-10th.

Indie developer and publisher Ocean Drive Studio revealed they will be holding a Closed Beta for a few sessions in April for Blackout Protocol. The team revealed that the sessions will be taking place from April 6th-10th, completely on Steam which is where you'll need to register to take part in it. The session will launch at 3pm PT on the 6th, ending at 2pm PT on the 10th, giving you limited access to the game to try it out and help the team figure out what needs to be ironed out.

"Blackout Protocol is a co-op twin stick shooter with roguelite elements and a tense, spooky atmosphere. As employees of S2P Corporation, your work seemed so noble: advancing humanity through cutting-edge research into paranatural entities. That is, until they had something to say about it. Now an internal containment breach has knocked out the power at Section 13, an underground research base where S2P houses its most dangerous subjects. With the entire facility in the dark—literally—it's up to you and a squad of intrepid coworkers to arm yourselves, delve into the depths, and shed light on what lies within. Communication between coworkers is key to surviving the trials of office life. Gather your trio and cover each other's six as you tackle each floor of Section 13. But with dark, narrow corridors and shifting architecture, friendly fire is a constant threat — so mind where you're pointing that prototype lightning cannon!"

"Like any workplace, foul creatures lurk in the shadows…and they'd prefer to keep it that way. To take back control, you'll have to wield the light against them, using your trusty flashlights (and the base's electrical system) to seize the advantage. But be careful: monsters react to being exposed in unique ways, and they're not all shy about voicing their displeasure. Every job has its stressors, whether it's tension with management, a slide deck that won't cooperate, or debilitating psionic damage caused by traumatic contact with otherworldly horrors. As you battle your way to the heart of the facility, keep an eye on your Panic Gauge, or suffer the consequences. To support your mission, S2P Corporation is proud to provide select agents with access to its platinum benefits package: the Death Nullification System, or DNS.

In the event of catastrophic mission failure, DNS will evacuate your consciousness and transmit it backwards through time. This will enable you to preserve certain skills and abilities between runs, ensuring your next attempt will be a little bit easier."