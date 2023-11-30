Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Blackpink, KartRider: Drift

BLACKPINK Will Be Joining KartRider: Drift In Season 5

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to race in a video game as a member of BLACKPINK? KartRider: Drift will soon have the answer.

Article Summary BLACKPINK joins KartRider: Drift as playable characters with new skins and emotes in Season 5.

Introducing the Pink Venom Supercar and a free BLACKPINK Balloon Pack simply for logging in.

Season 5 adds eight new tracks, including two in Graveyard and Factory themes and four in Moonhill.

New racing pass and weekly events offer rewards like the Golden Moon Kart and exclusive decals.

KartRider: Drift will be getting a K-Pop boost this next season as the group BLACKPINK will all be joining the game as playable characters. Nexon and Nitro Studios have confirmed that they will be adding Jisso, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to the game with two new skins, emotes, and decals for each member. As well as a brand new kart, which you see here, called the Pink Venom Supercar. During this season, you'll be able to earn a four-set BLACKPINK Balloon Pack just by logging in. We have the full details of the season for you below as the season has started today!

KartRider: Drift – Season 5

A new season means new tracks, and Season 5 adds eight on launch. Two extra tracks have been added to the Graveyard and Factory themes, and we have the new Moonhill area which is a vast and vibrant metropolis with sprawling skylines, winding tunnels, and busy streets. Race by the neon glow of the city lights as four tracks drift into the Moonhill area today. The eight new tracks releasing in Season 5 are:

Moonhill: Central Station

Moonhill: Mean Streets

Moonhill: Streetcar Run

Moonhill: Lawless Tunnel

Factory: Trapworks

Factory: Bang and Clang

Graveyard: Altar of Secrets

Graveyard: Skeletal Citadel

Season 5 also welcomes a new racing pass, allowing players to earn free rewards by completing challenges and earning trophies. Upgrading to the Premium Pass lets players maximize their rewards, earning the Wolf Mask Raptor R at level 30, and the Polar Bear Uni and Monster rewards at level 40. New events will be added each week, including track events, and daily login rewards, allowing players to earn decals, skins and more just for playing the game.

Login Event – Earn a 4-set BLACKPINK Balloon Pack by logging in during Season 5.

– Earn a 4-set BLACKPINK Balloon Pack by logging in during Season 5. Super Moonhill Event – Complete multiple missions as you race through different game modes. Earn the Golden Moon Kart and Moonhill decals.

– Complete multiple missions as you race through different game modes. Earn the Golden Moon Kart and Moonhill decals. Daily Rewards – Log in daily for special gifts, including Younger Twin Raptor L, Older Twin Raptor R, Shovel Balloons, and more.

