Blade Chimera Confirmed For Nintendo Switch This August

Blade Chimera has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch in August, as the team released a brand new trailer to show it off.

WSS Playground develops, Playism publishes the anticipated indie game.

Experience innovative combat with weapons and a unique skill tree system.

Dive into a cyberpunk world, unravel protagonist Shin's mysterious past.

Indie game developer WSS Playground and publisher Playism have confirmed they will release Blade Chimera on the Nintendo Switch in a few months. While the team didn't give a release date, we know the window will be August 2024, a lot sooner than expected after the game made its debut during the most recent Indie World livestream Nintendo had to offer. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for the proper release date on both Switch and PC via Steam.

Blade Chimera

In Blade Chimera, the demon Lux transforms into your trusty weapon—the Lumina Sword, which you will have to use to interfere with the past, create new platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a desolate world. Other than the Lumina Sword, you will also have access to other weapons such as swift daggers and long-range guns. Find the perfect weapons to suit your fighting style. This game features a skill tree system. Upon leveling up, you will receive points that can be spent on unlocking skills that will aid you on your journey. The whole game is depicted in Team Ladybug's critically acclaimed gorgeously animated pixel art, in which each and every frame of every gunshot is painstakingly detailed. Feast your eyes on the harsh yet beautiful dystopian cyberpunk world.

The game takes place in the near future, where warped monsters and ghouls have appeared from nowhere, swarming cities and forcing humans to battle against these creatures they've termed "demons" in an all-out Demon War. After 30 merciless years of war, the surviving humans have banded together under the Missa Association, a religious group formed by a leader who knows the secret to fighting the demons. Cities and civilizations continue to thrive despite the now regular sightings of bizarre monsters. Three years ago, a man known as Shin was rescued from among the rubble in a cryopreserved state. With no recollection of his past, he quickly becomes one of the association's best warriors and protectors. However, when Shin comes across the brilliantly beautiful demon named Lux, she feels strangely familiar. This sensation of deja vu leads him to take her in, even if it means going against the creeds of the association. From that very instant, the past begins to slowly unfold, revealing the events that caused the city to take on its current form…

