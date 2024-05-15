Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 5: Digital Dusk Arrives Next Week

Call Of Duty: Mobile has a ton of new content on the way as Season 5: Digital Dusk will launch with a new season pass next Wednesday.

Article Summary Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Digital Dusk launches next Wednesday with new content.

Season 5 introduces Frequency map from Black Ops IV and new Machine Pistol weapon.

Themed event Fractured Society offers masks and rewards, including exclusive skins.

Final push in Multiplayer Ranked Series before Season 6; compete for daily bonuses.

Activision revealed more details today about Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 5: Digital Dusk, as the new season will be released next week. Among the new additions to the game include the new Machine Pistol and the Emergency Airdrop, along with the new Frequency map that will bring back some Black Ops vives. Not to mention a ton of sci-fi and cyberpunk-themed Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more, which you can get for free or via the Battle Pass if you feel like paying for more. We have a few snippets from their latest blog for you below and the trailer above, as the season will come out on May 22.

Call Of Duty: Mobile — Season 5: Digital Dusk

New Map: Frequency: First released in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV , Frequency is making its way to mobile. Deploy to the covert listening station set deep in the mountains and battle along the outer edges of the facility or attack it head on, navigating through the building's various labs and data rooms. Drop down into the central generator room to get under the action or stay up top and fight around the outpost's state-of-the-art tracking equipment.

First released in , Frequency is making its way to mobile. Deploy to the covert listening station set deep in the mountains and battle along the outer edges of the facility or attack it head on, navigating through the building's various labs and data rooms. Drop down into the central generator room to get under the action or stay up top and fight around the outpost's state-of-the-art tracking equipment. New Themed Event: Fractured Society: Society has collapsed and only the most resilient and resourceful Operators will endure. In the Fractured Society event, players equip masks while seeking out supplies in various danger zones. Upgrade your Ordinary Mask into a Premium Mask by completing daily objectives, allowing you to explore higher-risk zones for greater rewards. The more supplies you collect, the more items you'll receive. Key unlockables in this season's Themed Event include the Zane — Dark Fibers Operator Skin and the RUS-79U — Compromised Weapon Blueprint.

Society has collapsed and only the most resilient and resourceful Operators will endure. In the Fractured Society event, players equip masks while seeking out supplies in various danger zones. Upgrade your Ordinary Mask into a Premium Mask by completing daily objectives, allowing you to explore higher-risk zones for greater rewards. The more supplies you collect, the more items you'll receive. Key unlockables in this season's Themed Event include the Zane — Dark Fibers Operator Skin and the RUS-79U — Compromised Weapon Blueprint. Update: Multiplayer Ranked Series: The current Multiplayer Ranked Series will reach its conclusion in Season 5, so now is the time for a final push up the ranks. Compete every day for the daily first win bonus and earn more Rank XP by completing Ranked Matches across various modes, making you a more well-rounded Operator in the process. Shoot for the highest rank, whether you're striving to be in the top 5,000 or simply to improve your personal best. Regardless of how you place, get ready to take your skills into the next Multiplayer Ranked Series beginning in Season 6.

