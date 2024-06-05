Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AFK Arena, Lilith Games

AFK Arena Starts That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Event

AFK Arena has started a brand new crossover event featuring That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, running for the next few weeks.

Lilith Games have launched a brand new event this week for AFK Arena as they have started the great crossover with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The event will have several in-game freebies and giveaways, including 180 Free Summons for all players during this event, and each player will receive a free trial of Rimuru and Shuna. Which may come in handy as you'll be able to use the two new characters to help solve difficult stuck levels. We have more info on the event below as it's live now.

AFK Arena x That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 premiered May 2024 and new episodes are releasing every week on various anime platforms. At this point, AFK Arena has chosen to collaborate with TenSura, hoping to bring excitement to AFK Arena's game fans and TenSura's anime fans. Rimuru and Shuna are now free-to-try for AFK Arena players with their own in-game abilities. Rimuru unleashes devastating spells as an intellectual mage. Shuna, his ever-reliable guardian, provides strategic support with intellect-based skills.

Just like in the anime, Rimuru possesses the power to name and empower allies though his "Equal Naming" ability. His regenerative abilities are also faithfully recreated, allowing him to bounce back from the brink of defeat. Plus, players will see Rimuru's iconic slime form when enemies are defeated by him. Meanwhile, Shuna has many abilities that will help allies' health in battle. For instance, she can anticipate and cancel enemy's ultimate abilities with "Magic Overwrite." Shuna then channels her own energy to empower her allies with "Sorcerer's Blessing," a shield that absorbs damage and control effects, but can only be used a limited number of times. AFK Arena took time to faithfully capture the anime duo in its game art, gameplay and game trailer. In addition, the team at Lilith Games worked with the original Japanese voice actors to provide their voices for the characters' dialogues.

