Blade & Soul Revolution Receives New Class In Latest Update Blade & Soul Revolution has a new update from Netmarble, including the addition of the new Qi Blade Champion class.

Netmarble has released a new update for Blade & Soul Revolution this week, as they have a few new additions, including a brand new class. The team has gone in and added the new Qi Blade Champion, which is an all-new melee hero that brings a quick flurry of offense, but because of that, they are slightly weaker to attacks. The team has also added a new month-long event to celebrate their addition to the game with daily check-ins that will get you rewards, as well as a few other bonuses. You can check out more about the update below as it's now live for the game.

"The new game update adds a new original class playable character, Qi Blade Champion. This melee-type hero summons blades for ranged attacks and can take an advantage in battle by using Bichun and Invisible Steps. Players can use Ghostly Blade to defend against enemies effectively. The first content collaboration with the virtual K-Pop group MAVE: has been added for all players to enjoy. The MAVE: Village is now open where players can interact with the village's NPC to receive a buff that increases Battle XP Gain by 5%. A Red Crystal Special Shop is now available for a limited time. Players can earn up to 40,000 Red Crystals by participating in-game check-in events and entering coupon code 'BSGRED.' The Red Pet Bundle, Red Relic Support Bundle and Free Class Change Ticket are available as rewards as well."

"To celebrate this new game update, players can enter the Qi Blade Champion Red Crystal Support 28-Day Check-In Event. Every game check-in during the 28-day promotional period will give the opportunity to receive various rewards, including Red Crystals. Additionally, players who clear in-game missions from the newly added Pandora Challenge can obtain a Pandora Box that includes Emotion MAVE:, Super Gem 10+1 Tickets, and more."