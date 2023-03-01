BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Xbox Open Beta Test Postponed Arc System Works has pushed the BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle for Xbox consoles to a later date yet to be revealed.

Arc System Works revealed today that the big BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle open beta test they were going to run for Xbox has been postponed. For the past few months, it has been teased that the team would be working to bring the game over to Xbox, and part of that would involve testing how the game would work on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well as on Windows for players using the Xbox app on their PC. Originally they were going to kick off this testing period on Thursday, March 2nd, but that has been changed.

The team revealed the news in a tweet this afternoon, as they stated, "The #BBTag Beta Test scheduled for March 3 will be delayed due to some issues discovered with the test version. We will announce the revised schedule later via this Twitter account. We sincerely apologize. Thank you for your understanding." There was no other information attached as to when we'd see the beta happen, beyond the fact we have to sit and wait for the update.

Important Notice:

The #BBTag Beta Test scheduled for March 3 will be delayed due to some issues discovered with the test version. We will announce the revised schedule later via this Twitter account. We sincerely apologize. Thank you for your understanding. — BLAZBLUE OFFICIAL (@BLAZBLUE_PR) March 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus' Persona, French Bread's Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth's hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast-paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you've come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works. BlazBlue, celebrating 10 years of fighting game excellence in 2018, is a series long beloved by the fighting game community for its deep and engrossing story, its vast cast of balanced characters, and its quick and kinetic gameplay style."