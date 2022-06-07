SEGA Reveals Multiple Sonic The Hedgehog Announcements For 2022

As part of the massive amount of video game announcements happening this month, SEGA decided to do one specifically for Sonic The Hedgehog. The team dropped a ton of information in a matter of 10 minutes today, including updates on a few video games we know are on the way like Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, while also revealing new info on upcoming titles. We also got some brief TV and film news, as well as a number of toys and merch that are on the way. We have the notes from the team down below along with today's video and some images for you to enjoy.

Sonic The Hedgehog Games Sonic Origins: Get ready to experience the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games like never before! Sonic Origins is the best way to play the original Sonic titles – Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD – fully remastered and redefined. Jump into the non-stop action found in the original titles with fresh twists like Mirror Mode, new animations and much more, available for purchase on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch and PC on Sonic's birthday, June 23.

Get ready to experience the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games like never before! Sonic Origins is the best way to play the original Sonic titles – Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD – fully remastered and redefined. Jump into the non-stop action found in the original titles with fresh twists like Mirror Mode, new animations and much more, available for purchase on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch and PC on Sonic's birthday, June 23. Sonic Frontiers: Speed into new realms as worlds collide in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest adventure game coming soon to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch and PC! Sonic Frontiers is a massive leap for the Sonic franchise, taking the Blue Blur to accelerated new heights and giving players the freedom to explore the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, expansive deserts and more.

Speed into new realms as worlds collide in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest adventure game coming soon to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch and PC! Sonic Frontiers is a massive leap for the Sonic franchise, taking the Blue Blur to accelerated new heights and giving players the freedom to explore the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, expansive deserts and more. Fall Guys: This August, players can take the form of Sonic, Knuckles and Tails with the all-new Sonic collaboration in Mediatonic's massive multiplayer battle royale game, Fall Guys, which will be free to play on all platforms on June 21.

This August, players can take the form of Sonic, Knuckles and Tails with the all-new Sonic collaboration in Mediatonic's massive multiplayer battle royale game, Fall Guys, which will be free to play on all platforms on June 21. Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox: Celebrate Sonic Central with Sonic Speed Simulator, the fastest game in Roblox, players are able to level up and gain speed by running through unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards. Today, SEGA and Gamefam announced the all-new Chemical Plant World content where players can unlock the Amy Rose chao using the provided code.

Celebrate Sonic Central with Sonic Speed Simulator, the fastest game in Roblox, players are able to level up and gain speed by running through unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards. Today, SEGA and Gamefam announced the all-new Chemical Plant World content where players can unlock the Amy Rose chao using the provided code. Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash: This summer, unlock special movie-themed characters from Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the Sonic mobile titles, Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash. This Halloween, keep an eye out for Mephiles the Dark, and in November, Super Shadow joins the battle. Separately, in Sonic Dash along with Sonic Dash+ on Apple Arcade, be sure to show off your greatest achievements with Player banners and give Sir Percival a warm welcome.

Movies & Television Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Paramount Pictures announced Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is heading to Blu-ray and Digital in an announcement from actor Ben Schwartz, voice of Sonic in the films. Check out the home entertainment release, loaded with deleted scenes, hilarious bloopers, fun behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive animated short taking place right after the adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Paramount Pictures announced Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is heading to Blu-ray and Digital in an announcement from actor Ben Schwartz, voice of Sonic in the films. Check out the home entertainment release, loaded with deleted scenes, hilarious bloopers, fun behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive animated short taking place right after the adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Sonic Prime: Get ready to see Sonic in a new light with the all-new Netflix animated series, produced in partnership with WildBrain, coming soon! Merchandise SEGA will be collaborating with a number of partners to release a robust offering of new Sonic-branded products in the coming months. Partnerships will bring forth all-new food and beverage items including a Knuckles-inspired energy drink from G FUEL, along with Tails and Knuckles PEZ dispensers.

Additionally, customers will be able to purchase a variety of collectibles, including hand-made silkscreen prints from Moor Art, resin statues of Amy Rose and Miles "Tails" Prower from F4F, iconic early 90's-inspired statues of the Blue Blur from Neamedia.

Our gaming accessory partners are also joining in on the fun with Razer's Sonic the Hedgehog Wireless Controller and Quick Charging Stand, as well as EXG's new Cable Guy Controller holder.

Fans can also sport stylish new clothes featuring the Blue Blur with new items from HYPE's Sonic the Hedgehog capsule collection.

Sonic fans can go toe-to-toe with Dr. Eggman with the Egg Mobile Battle Set from Jakks Pacific with five configurations straight from the games (available this fall).