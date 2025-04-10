Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: helix, Hypersonic Laboratories

New Open-World Role-Playing Sandbox Game Helix Announced

For those of you who love RP servers, Hypersonic Laboratories has announced Helix, an alternative from GTA V servers, with testing on the way

Article Summary Discover Helix, an innovative open-world RP game by Hypersonic Labs, offering a fresh alternative to GTA V RP servers.

Helix features integrated hosting, custom assets, and a powerful scripting API for limitless creative possibilities.

Join the upcoming Closed Alpha of Helix, a community-driven platform attracting top GTA modding talents.

Helix partners with top creators, including QBCore's Kakarot, for familiar and accessible RP development.

Hypersonic Laboratories have announced a brand new role-playing server alternative this week, as Helix will be coming soon. If you're a fan of the GTA V modded servers you see on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, this will be up your alley as they have gone out of their way to create an original server with new assets not used in any Grand Theft Auto title, skipping over the headaches many servers have had to deal with from Take-Two and Rockstar Games shutting them down. The goal of which is to provide an alternative with a new city setting, featuring many of the options you have seen and experienced in dozens of servers from the past decade. We have more info and a trailer here, as you can sign up for the upcoming Closed Alpha onm their website, which is happening soon.

Helix

Designed for creators and players alike, Helix includes integrated server hosting, custom map and asset support, and a powerful Lua-based scripting API—making it easy to build anything from gritty modern cities to fantastical medieval kingdoms. The opportunity is vast: FiveM, the most popular multiplayer mod on GTA V, has more active players than GTA on Steam and reached a record 300,000 concurrent players in January 2024. Helix is built to empower the roleplay community with a stable, open, and modder-friendly home where creativity thrives without compromise.

Helix is already attracting top talent from the GTA modding, and FiveM RP scene, including the team, lead behind the viral success of the Liberty City Preservation Project. This mod, that ports GTA IV's world into GTA V, was infamously shut down by Rockstar after gaining traction with major streamers. Additionally, njkellman, the team lead on the Liberty City Preservation Project, has partnered with Helix to develop one of the first experiences on the platform. Early reactions from top creators highlight what makes Helix stand out: a community-driven platform designed for both roleplayers and the builders powering RP behind the scenes. Notably, Kakarot, creator of QBCore—the most widely used FiveM roleplay framework, powering over 25,000 servers —has officially ported QBCore to Helix, making the platform both instantly familiar and accessible to developers.

