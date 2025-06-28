Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Little To The Left, Max Inferno, Secret Mode

Puzzle Title A Little To The Left Releases Its Final Update

A Little to the Left has released a new update this week, as the game has received what will serve as the Final Update for the game

Three new drawer-themed levels and a revamped Daily Tidy mode offer fresh challenges for players.

Shuffle Mode introduces random puzzle order, with support for DLC levels, for a new gameplay twist.

Accessibility options like Colour Assist and zoom/pan features make the game more inclusive for all users.

Indie game developers Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode released the latest update for A Little to the Left, which serves as the game's final update. Being referred to as the Packed Update, this will give players a little something of everything, including trhee new drawer levels, a new Daily Tidy, a streak tracker, Color Assist, Shuffle Mode, the ability to zoom and pan, and so much more wrapped in one big box for your cat to knock over after you're done. You can see more in the trailer here, along with the dev note below, as it is available for free right now.

A Little To The Left – Packed Update

The Packed Update includes three new drawer-themed levels, offering single-solution puzzles that look perfectly arranged when completed. There have also been sweeping changes to the Daily Tidy, including the addition of a new level, hints for these levels, easing of streaks including checkpoints and forgiveness if missing a day, and customisable badges to show off your dedication to daily decluttering. Alongside this, players can now challenge their tidying talent in Shuffle Mode, which reorders the entire library of A Little to the Left puzzles and tasks you with solving them in whatever order they come out.

Shuffle Mode will also include levels from DLC packs, so fans who own both Cupboards & Drawers and Seeing Stars can challenge a gauntlet of over 160 levels in an unusually disorganised order. Finally, A Little to the Left is adding new accessibility features to ensure everyone can enjoy the game. A Colour Assist Mode can now be toggled on, replacing a handful of puzzles with variants that no longer rely on colour to be solved. All platforms will also benefit from the ability to pan and zoom, letting you get a closer look at the objects you're sorting – perfect for those peskier puzzles.

