Bless Unleashed Confirms PC Beta To Start On November 4th

Neowiz and Round8 Studio confirmed this week that they will be holding a PC beta for their upcoming game Bless Unleashed next month. According to the info released, the beta will kick off on November 4th, 2020, and will run for five days. The beta will give you access to the full game up to level 24, including dungeons for groups of 2-5 players. Those who participate will get a special in-game mount to use when the game goes live. Which still has no official date beyond being earmarked for 2021. You'll also get the "Breaker of Games" title and a 7-Day Valor Perks reward. You have to register on the HELA launcher platform in order to get those perks. You can find out more info on it on their website, as we have more info on the game and a trailer below.

Explore the massive and lively world with your allies and friends. Or embark on an epic adventure alone and push your limits. From the weapons you wield to the skills you unlock, you have full control of your character's development and actions. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your story. So forge your destiny and make your adventure go down in history. Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you'll encounter and experience.

With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon lies in wait for a chance to strike again. Endure and persevere through the destruction and massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods. Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses. Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is…

Mix and match five unique classes and four distinct races in the World of Lumios to create a character worthy of receiving the blessings from the gods. Master the unique combos of each class to be the last one standing between you and your foes.Enhance equipment obtained during your adventures to amplify and unleash your true powers. Also collect rare skins that many have failed to seize. Play with others, but stand out from the crowd.