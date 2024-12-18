Posted in: Games, New Blood Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Blood West, Hyperstrange

Blood West Releases New Dead Man's Promise DLC

Blood West has a new DLC available today, as we get into some freaky voodoo storylines with Dead Man’s Promise, available now

Article Summary Explore new voodoo-themed chapters in Blood West's Dead Man’s Promise DLC.

Play as a Shaman with unique skills, weapons, and tools available.

Face eldritch horrors and fulfill a debt to the God of Death.

Redefine your style with a new skill tree and eerie perks.

Developer Hyperstrange and publisher New Blood Interactive have a new DLC out now for Blood West, as voodoo comes alive in Dead Man's Promise. The first DLC the company has published since taking over the title, you'll take on the role of a Shaman in an entirely new chapter for the game. However, it isn't free, as the DLC will run you $15. We have the finer details about it below as the content is now available.

Blood West: Dead Man's Promise

A promise made and a deal struck, your soul signed as collateral in your debt to the God of Death. Now your benefactor seeks to claim his due and sends his messenger to make sure you make good on your word… Blood West: Dead Man's Promise offers you a new story chapter of immersive stealth FPS action. The course of which will take you to a familiar place at an unfamiliar time. As Twen's father, you will have to pay your debt to the God of Death and wrangle lost souls for his herald. Be prepared for another Weird West adventure with new eldritch horrors and new weapons to send them back to where they came from. As The Shaman you will have a brand new set of skills, weapons and tools at your disposal. Equip magical staves to melt your enemies' faces. Summon minions to do your bidding and curse your foes with negative statues. And if that ain't your style? You can always put them in the ground with a new collection of GUNS.

Abominations yet unseen are crawling out the woodwork, these eldritch predators crave not only flesh of their victims, but also their souls. You will have to contend with creatures that can invade your mind, capable of ending your life in the most creative and gruesome ways. There is no rest for the reaper and as a herald of the god of death you will have your schedule filled to the brim! However, should you find time to take a break from soul hunting, you will find that even in the end times there are people in need of a hand. But remember that not all stories have a happy ending. Redefine your playstyle in new ways with a brand new skill tree. In need of company? Invest in the puppet master perk and summon all manner of hauntingly interesting "friends". Finding yourself short on healing supplies and feeling peckish? Invest points in the adventurous eater perk and turn every unwanted trophy into a hearty, albeit a bit disgusting snack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!