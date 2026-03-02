Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, Shyvana

League of Legends Reforges Shyvana In Latest Update

League of Legends has revealed the details of what's on the way in the next patch, as Shyvana has been reforged through fire

Article Summary Shyvana receives a major rework in League of Legends Patch 26.6, launching in just a few weeks.

Updates include new in-game abilities, modernized artwork, and refreshed lore for Shyvana.

Players can expect improved playstyles and visual upgrades honoring Shyvana's dragon warrior identity.

Patch 26.6 driven by community feedback, keeping classic champions fresh and competitive in the Rift.

Riot Games has revealed what's on the way to the next update for League of Legends, as Patch 26.6 will be released in a couple of weeks. The team dropped a new developer video featuring Paul "Pabro" Bellezza, Andrei "Meddler" Van Roon, and Ed "Riot Memurr" Zhao discussing what they learned from Season One, going over the update to Shyvana, mroe info about ARAM: Mayhem, and a few other topics. You can check out the dev video above and read the changes coming to Shyvana below, as the update will launch on March 18, 2026.

League of Legends – Shyvana Reforged

In Patch 26.6, Shyvana will return to the Rift reforged with a sweeping update as a result of overwhelming player feedback following community polls about updates for older champions. The update includes changes to her in-game abilities and playstyle, her artwork and in-game model, and her lore within the world of Runeterra. Through these updates, League of Legends aims to modernize beloved champions while honoring their core identities and designs.

Shyvana is a fearsome half-dragon warrior. Though she often appears humanoid, she also rules the skies as a dragon, incinerating her foes with fiery breath. Having saved the life of the crown prince Jarvan IV, Shyvana now serves uneasily in his royal guard, struggling to find acceptance among the suspicious people of Demacia.

Abilities

Passive – Scalemail: Takedowns on enemy champions, large minions, and large monsters grant Shyvana Scalemail stacks, improving her defenses.

Takedowns on enemy champions, large minions, and large monsters grant Shyvana Scalemail stacks, improving her defenses. Q – Emberstrike: Shyvana's next attack strikes both the target and the surrounding area. This Ability can be recast. While in Dragon Form, it gains an additional recast, dealing massive damage to a single target.

Shyvana's next attack strikes both the target and the surrounding area. This Ability can be recast. While in Dragon Form, it gains an additional recast, dealing massive damage to a single target. W – Inferno Aegis: Shyvana gains a shield, movement speed, and after a short delay, the area around her detonates. While in Dragon Form, the explosion will heal her if it strikes an enemy champion or monster.

Shyvana gains a shield, movement speed, and after a short delay, the area around her detonates. While in Dragon Form, the explosion will heal her if it strikes an enemy champion or monster. E – Molten Burst: Shyvana launches a fireball that explodes upon striking a large target and slows them. In Dragon Form, it passes through and explodes upon striking large enemies, leaving behind a trail of fire.

Shyvana launches a fireball that explodes upon striking a large target and slows them. In Dragon Form, it passes through and explodes upon striking large enemies, leaving behind a trail of fire. R – Dragon's Descent: Shyvana transforms into a Dragon and leaps forward, fearing enemies along her path. While in Dragon form, she becomes larger and her basic abilities are empowered.

