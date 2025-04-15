Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Video Games, VR | Tagged:

Among Us 3D Confirmed For Release In Early May

Among Us 3D has a release date, as the new interactive sci-fi social deduction game will be released on PC via Steam in May

Article Summary Among Us 3D launches on Steam in May from Schell Games & Innersloth.

Experience teamwork and betrayal in an immersive 3D space environment.

Features include native proximity voice chat and new minigames.

Customize your Beansona with endless cosmetic combinations!

Indie game developer Schell Games and publisher Innersloth have officially provided a release date for Among Us 3D. As you may recall, this is a rebrand from the game's original title, Among Us VR, as they are now setting their sights on a broader release with more updates and possibilities for players to take their dedication game to the next level. We now know the game will launch on Steam on May 6, 2025. Along with the news, they released a new trailer, which we have for you here, showing off what this new version of the game will look like and how to play it.

Among Us 3D

Teamwork and betrayal in space… now in 3D! Among Us 3D is a party game of teamwork and betrayal. Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love — tasks, sabotages, Emergency Meetings, and venting — now in an extremely immersive, 3D environment where everything (yup, everything!) is close up and personal. Grab your crew of 4-10 players and launch into a fully 3D version of the hit multiplayer game. Work together as Crewmates to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. In this party game, Crewmates work together to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. Experience all of the same deception and deceit as the original Among Us in all three dimensions.

Native Proximity Voice Chat: Yap with your friends directly in-game. No need for additional third-party platforms!

Yap with your friends directly in-game. No need for additional third-party platforms! New and Returning Minigames: Experience the tasks you know and love, along with some new ones. Now, with first-person controls.

Experience the tasks you know and love, along with some new ones. Now, with first-person controls. Crossplay Functionality: Join lobbies with other VR players! ( Note: The game is NOT compatible with the original Among Us game . Sorry, beans. )

Join lobbies with other VR players! ( Among Us ) Customize Your Beansona: Expand your wardrobe of hats, gloves, and skins with an endless number of cosmetic customization combinations!

