Magic The Gathering – Phyrexia: All Will Be One Revealed Magic: The Gathering: Phyrexia: All Will Be One has been fully revealed, with prereleases starting on the weekend of February 3rd.

Magic: The Gathering – Phyrexia: All Will Be One is here, and with it comes with new mechanics when it releases on February 7th. The new set will focus on the world of Mirrodin and the mechanical monstrosities called Phyrexians, and follows Elesh Norn and her Phyrexian hordes as they try to take over the different planes of existence within Magic's universe. The Planeswalkers–as well as a small resistance from Mirrodin trapped within New Phyrexia–must defeat the Phyrexian onslaught or lose everything. The set will include new Planeswalkers who have been "Compleated"–the in-universe term for "converted to a Phyrexian." These include Jace, Nahiri, Nissa, and Vraska. A new version of Koth will also be in the set. A new counter will also debut with the latest Magic: The Gathering set, Oil counters, which feature on multiple cards, including Urabrask's Forge, where an oil counter is added to the artifact each turn, and then an X/1 red Phyrexian Horror creature token with trample and haste enters the battlefield, with X being the number of counters on the card. Below you can see a ton of looks at all of the new offerings.

Magic: The Gathering – Phyrexia: All Will Be One Seems Ominous

This set will also include Showcase cards, included in all types of boosters. Including normal cards written in Phyrexian font, a special Ichor subset of cards with an oil-based theme, and a special version of Elesh Norn that everyone is going to want, as it features artwork by the legendary, iconic Junji Ito. That alone is enough to get me to start ripping open boosters. Land cards by Matt Riddick of Dethklok, Arch Enemy, and The Black Dahlia Murder works fame, also will be included.

Magic: The Gathering – Phyrexia: All Will Be One will launch on February 7th on digital platforms and on February 10th via physical cards. Prerelease events for the new set will run February 3-9 at local game stores.