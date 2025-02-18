Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Square Enix, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy

Magic: The Gathering Shows Off Several Final Fantasy Cards

Wizards of the Coast showed off some of the cards coming to the new "Beyond Worlds" Final Fantasy set, which will launch in mid-June

Article Summary Discover the new Magic set featuring iconic Final Fantasy characters and art.

Explore the largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork in a single game.

Look out for unique Saga Creatures and double-faced cards in the set.

Commander decks relive game stories with Final Fantasy VI, VII, X, and XIV.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new cards and some of the sets coming to Magic: The Gathering's latest Beyond Worlds set featuring Final Fantasy. The team showed off several cards, along with images of packs and confirmation of the four Commander Decks that will be a part of this set, as we got a pretty good view at what looks to be in store for this amazing crossover. We have the notes from the team below along with several images, as you can check out their First Look video above. The set will be released on June 13, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy

This upcoming set features the largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork ever in a single game, drawing from across the franchise. Magic: The Gathering artists have brought moments from Final Fantasy to life in their own unique style, while classic Final Fantasy art pieces make appearances on these epic cards. Fans will see their favorite stories, characters, and moments from Final Fantasy depicted across Magic: The Gathering cards, with these icons of the series captured on over 100 legendary creature cards throughout the entire release.

Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy features a host of special mechanics and content inspired by the rich world and incredible creatures beloved by fans worldwide. Special features include:

Saga Creatures – Summons are making an appearance in this set as part of Magic: The Gathering's first-ever Saga creatures. Players can call the summons for aid in battle.

– Summons are making an appearance in this set as part of Magic: The Gathering's first-ever Saga creatures. Players can call the summons for aid in battle. Double-Faced Cards – Double-faced cards return in Magic: The Gathering— Final Fantasy . By casting the front side of the card for its mana cost and fulfilling its required conditions, players can transform it to experience its alternate form! Iconic Final Fantasy characters, minigames, story moments, and more are represented on double-faced cards throughout the set.

– Double-faced cards return in Magic: The Gathering— . By casting the front side of the card for its mana cost and fulfilling its required conditions, players can transform it to experience its alternate form! Iconic characters, minigames, story moments, and more are represented on double-faced cards throughout the set. More To Come – Many of the special mechanics featured in the Magic: The Gathering— Final Fantasy set are yet to be revealed. Stay tuned for more information.

The Final Fantasy artwork truly shines in a series of Borderless Cards. Borderless Character Cards feature 55 legendary characters with eye-popping backgrounds, while Borderless Woodblock Cards are inspired by traditional Japanese woodblock paintings and feature intricate artwork of the summons. There are also Borderless Final Fantasy Artist cards featuring fan-favorite artists from the history of the series. Finally, as a celebration of this incredible collaboration, Final Fantasy Through the Ages showcases iconic Magic: The Gathering cards with Final Fantasy artwork. These cards form a Bonus Sheet for the set featuring existing artwork from the Final Fantasy series, which highlights artists such as 天野喜孝/Yoshitaka Amano and 野村哲也/Tetsuya Nomura, names that Final Fantasy fans will surely recognize.

Each Commander deck for Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy tells the story of an individual game from the franchise, letting you relive playing Final Fantasy VI, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy X, and Final Fantasy XIV in a brand-new way. Wizards of the Coast will also be releasing three Secret Lair drops alongside this set to capture the worlds of Final Fantasy in Secret Lair's always iconic, always stunning style. More details will be available closer to the set's release.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!