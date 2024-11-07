Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hunter Studio, Lost Castle 2

Lost Castle 2 Releases Co-Op Mode For Early Access

As part of the most recent update to Lost Castle 2 in Early Access, the game has been give co-op mode along with other additions

Article Summary Lost Castle 2 adds co-op mode in latest Early Access update.

Team up locally with up to 4 players for treasure hunts.

Discover new muskets and Cursed Treasures in-game.

Explore diverse levels and challenge powerful bosses.

Indie game developer and publisher Hunter Studio has added a new update to Lost Castle 2, as the game now has a co-op mode available. The game is currently sitting in Early Access as the team is working on the action-roguelike sequel, and with the work comes occasional updates to the game that basically add the final features that will be normal at full launch. The co-op will allow you and others to work together in a team of four to run through levels and accomplish goals quickly. We have more info on the free update below.

Co-Op Update

Available as a free content update for all Lost Castle 2 players today, embark on a treasure hunt from the comfort of your couch with 2-4 local players, teaming up with friends in an action-packed expedition for loot and priceless treasures. Discover over 30 different muskets, a brand-new ranged weapon type introduced in today's update to fend off foes and help on your adventure to the enigmatic Dark Castle. Visit the Goblin Merchant to discover new outfits and special run-modifying items, while seeking out Cursed Treasures, an all-new treasure type that curses the player with debuffs – but can be exchanged for extra special rewards…

Lost Castle 2

The Dark Castle stands deep within the border mountains, a mysterious fortress. Reports from treasure hunters who have discovered the Dark Castle describe it as surrounded by exceptionally unique environments. Strange mutations have affected nearby creatures, and even mysterious Ethreals and Soul Crystals have been found. Everything indicates that the Dark Castle holds hidden secrets within… A new adventure beckons for treasure hunters. Join the Treasure Hunters Guild, journey to the enigmatic Dark Castle, and embark on a fresh treasure-seeking expedition!

Featuring over 200 different weapons and armor, it introduces a diverse range of action mechanics and unique weapon skills! More than 130 treasures with distinct effects. The more treasures you collect, the stronger you become, infusing each game session with changes and fresh excitement! A variety of level scenes: Black Forest, Abandoned Village, Crystal Mountain, Black Castle Bridge, Black Castle, and more. Over 10+ uniquely powerful bosses await your challenge!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!