Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots, Peculiar Pixels

BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots Confirms Early Access Release

BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots will see an Early Access release on PC sometime this Fall, but for now, you can play a free demo of the game.

Article Summary Early Access for BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots slated for Q3 2024 on Steam.

Play a free demo to experience sandbox sports madness today.

Ragdoll physics & acrobatic robots offer endless gameplay variety.

Customize your bot and relive chaos with Theatre Replay Mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Peculiar Pixels confirmed this past week that BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots will be getting an Early Access release. The team confirmed that the game will come out on PC via Steam with an early build sometime in Q3 2024. But for the time being, you can try out a free demo of the sandbox sports title right now on Steam.

BOTSU: Ridiculous Robots

Fight your friends in silly sandbox sports: Box-Ball, Sumo Survival, and Stockpile. Wrestle your way to victory online or split-screen in endless unique games. Win matches, unlock outfits, and show off your skills in style! Anything is possible if you can pull it off, so you'll need to think outside the blocks to claim the BOTSU CUP. This chaotic sandbox is a labor of love by solo indie developer, Oscar, creating everything from the art to the netcode, the design, music, and even the fonts!

Endless Unique Matches – With three game modes, different arenas, multiple gadgets, rocket boosters, gravity modifiers, and heaps of ragdoll physics, every match will be different in BOTSU.

– With three game modes, different arenas, multiple gadgets, rocket boosters, gravity modifiers, and heaps of ragdoll physics, every match will be different in BOTSU. Split-Screen & Online Multiplayer – Party up in 4-player split-screen and go head-to-head with online teams in matches with up to 8 players 4v4. Hang out with your friends in the sandbox social space between matches.

– Party up in 4-player split-screen and go head-to-head with online teams in matches with up to 8 players 4v4. Hang out with your friends in the sandbox social space between matches. Acrobatic Athletes – These aren't some sluggish ragdolls. You're a robot athlete at the height of your career. You can sprint, jump, flip, climb, breakdance, fly and break through the sound barrier with your overpowered rocket boosters.

– These aren't some sluggish ragdolls. You're a robot athlete at the height of your career. You can sprint, jump, flip, climb, breakdance, fly and break through the sound barrier with your overpowered rocket boosters. Physics-Based Fighting – Combine acrobatics with combat to triple-flip kick your opponents or wrestle them in midair while flying upside-down. Anything is possible if you can pull it off.

– Combine acrobatics with combat to triple-flip kick your opponents or wrestle them in midair while flying upside-down. Anything is possible if you can pull it off. Build Your Bot – Level up and show off your awesome outfits. Combine any outfit with different heads, bodies, arms, legs and feet to create something truly unique.

– Level up and show off your awesome outfits. Combine any outfit with different heads, bodies, arms, legs and feet to create something truly unique. Gadgets – These are your silly superpowers: grappling hooks, balloons, sticky bombs, and impulse waves work on anything, like other players, objects, or the environment. Get creative and invent new ways to use them!

These are your silly superpowers: grappling hooks, balloons, sticky bombs, and impulse waves work on anything, like other players, objects, or the environment. Get creative and invent new ways to use them! Theatre Replay Mode – Every silly ragdoll moment and every awesome victory is captured by the replay system, so you can play it back in slo-mo and work out what on earth just happened.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!