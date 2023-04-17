Brent Rivera Joins Medical Mobile Game Happy Clinic Happy Clinic will be getting a new resident for you to take care of, as YouTube star Brent Rivera will be checking in this week.

Mobile developer and publisher Nordcurrent announced this morning that YouTube star Brent Rivera is joining their mobile title Happy Clinic. The content creator will be added to the game this weeks a celebrity guest character with an exclusive story and quest line for you to check out as part of your ongoing work with the hospital staff. You'll need to take extra care of Mr. Rivera as he has come down with an illness that you'll need to examine and treat, while also getting some new story content as you go along. We have more info on this new crossover event below as you can download the game for iOS and Android.

"California native Brent Rivera has amassed over five billion views since starting his YouTube channel in 2009. He has established a loyal following across Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube, in addition to the now-defunct Vine. His passion for creativity has branched out into the world of fashion, acting, and podcasting – with the video games industry as the next step. Happy Clinic marks Brent's video game debut, appearing as himself as a patient. Fans will be delighted to see him appear in Happy Clinic and even more so when they see the awesome rewards and upgrades available due to finding him. Brent's character will randomly pop up during gameplay to keep players on their toes."

"I'm so excited to be working with Happy Clinic! It's a great game that teaches how to run hospitals, treat patients all around the globe, and hire a team of professional doctors. I can't wait to share my virtual character with my audience!" said Brent Rivera. "They'll be able to interact with me in the game and provide me with different treatments. I'm also super excited to see the different societies and healthcare empires my fans will create."