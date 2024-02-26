Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Between Horizons, DigiTales Interactive

Between Horizons Confirmed For PC Release This March

Assemble Entertainment confirmed the release of the sci-fi detective adventure Between Horizons will be coming to PC in late March.

Article Summary Between Horizons PC launch set for March 26, 2024, on Steam with a new trailer.

2.5D pixel art adventure game with branching narratives and investigation focus.

Decision-making core to gameplay, with each choice impacting the story's progression.

Stunning blend of pixel art and 3D environments promising a unique visual experience.

Developer DigiTales Interactive and publisher Assemble Entertainment have revealed the official release date for Between Horizons. The team revealed that their new sci-fi detective adventure will be coming to PC vis Steam on March 26, 2024. Along with the news came a brand new trailer to mark the occasion and show off more of the title ahead of launch, which you can check out here as we now wait out the next month.

Between Horizons

Between Horizons is a 2.5D pixel art adventure that emphasizes branching narratives, exploration, and investigation. Utilize your detective skills to solve problems aboard the ship and make decisions that impact the overall story. Along the way, you will collect clues, connect evidence, and confront the citizens aboard the Zephyr. Decision-making is at the heart of the experience, with tough choices that ask you to reevaluate your moral compass. But in Between Horizons, the story continues, even if players select the "solve the cases wrong," adding weight and gravity to each choice.

A New Kind of Experience: Between Horizons merges investigative-style gameplay with a branching sci-fi story in an ever-expanding small open-world environment.

Between Horizons merges investigative-style gameplay with a branching sci-fi story in an ever-expanding small open-world environment. Solving Cases for Yourself: The flexible evidence system lets you confront ship denizens and submit any case with the evidence you've connected to it. Everything found on the ship is connected, but figuring out how — that's the challenge.

The flexible evidence system lets you confront ship denizens and submit any case with the evidence you've connected to it. Everything found on the ship is connected, but figuring out how — that's the challenge. At What Cost?: Underneath the game's exciting and plausible sci-fi plot lies a number of thought-provoking problems inviting you to weigh intergenerational responsibility against personal freedom.

Underneath the game's exciting and plausible sci-fi plot lies a number of thought-provoking problems inviting you to weigh intergenerational responsibility against personal freedom. Getting New Perspective: Timeless pixel art mixed with 3D environments and compelling visual effects come together, creating a unique, beautiful art style.

Timeless pixel art mixed with 3D environments and compelling visual effects come together, creating a unique, beautiful art style. Failure is Very Much an Option: There are no second chances — submitting wrong solutions means the story will go on and you'll have to live with the consequences. A new and improved auto-save system will make sure there is no going back, as the story branches and endings are based on your decisions.

