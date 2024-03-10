Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BitCraft, Clockwork Labs

BitCraft Announces Closed Alpha To Launch In Early April

Clockwork Labs released a new gameplay trailer this week for BitCraft, as they are currently taking signups for a Closed Alpha.

Indie game developer and publisher Clockwork Labs announced they will hold a Closed Alpha for their upcoming game BitCraft, happening this April. The team is currently taking signups on the game's main website for players to join a Steam build, which will give them limited access to the game as they test out a few things and prep it for the next phase of testing down the road. On top of this new, the team also released an all-new gameplay trailer, which we have for you here, which will show off more of what you can expect to try out in the survival crafting MMORPG. Enjoy the trailer as the Closed Alpha is currently set to launch on April 2, 2024.

BitCraft

BitCraft is a sandbox MMORPG which encourages many different play styles ranging from farming, hunting, and crafting to city-building and social strategy, rather than emphasizing combat alone. The game incorporates elements of sub-genres such as survival games, sandbox games, role-playing games, city builders, and strategy games. The game takes place in a single, massive, editable sandbox world for all players to interact with and to permanently change. Players awaken as a mystical being in the middle of the wilderness and will need to build shelter to survive.

BitCraft has a skill system which lets players master their skills as they practice them. All characters begin as a blank slate and players build up experience in the aspects of the game they like to spend time with. BitCraft goes beyond exploring, crafting, trading, farming and skilling though. Players can choose to work together to tame the wilderness and create impressive towns and cities anywhere in the world. They can even unite cities to build empires across continents and oceans. At these levels BitCraft becomes a deeply social and strategic game.

