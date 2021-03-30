Dead By Daylight Fully Releases The All-Kill Chapter

Behaviour Interactive has finally released the last chapter to come to Dead By Daylight as things go K-Pop with Kill-All. For those not into the genre, the name of this chapter is a reference to when a group's song or album simultaneously takes the top spot of all eight Korean music charts. Which happens more than you think, but also makes for the perfect title to this latest addition as you're getting a killer with a K-Pop edge in The Trickster and a music producer in Yun-Jin Lee. Along with these new additions comes a ton of content for the game's other characters as you'll find Korean streetwear-inspired outfits dubbed "Seoul Sights", along with two new features for the game in the Colorblind Mode and chat filters.

A New Dead By Daylight Story Unfolds All-Kill explores the vibrant and exciting world of K-Pop music and culture, with a dark twist. A world-renowned singer leading a disturbing double life, and his ambitious producer who suspects there may be more to her client than meets the eye, are pulled into the Fog. Good thing the Entity loves a show. Two New Characters The new killer is Ji-Woon Hak, better known to fans across the globe as The Trickster. Famed singer by day, calculating serial killer by night, The Trickster thirsts for notoriety above all, treating both his music and his murders as high art. The new Survivor is Yun-Jin Lee, a resilient and ambitious music producer who built her reputation on the success of her one and only client – The Trickster. Ignoring evidence of his true nature in favor of her career, Yun-Jin now stands to pay the ultimate price for her decision. A Collaborative Effort For the first time in Dead by Daylight's history, the team has sought to work with two consultants to insure a just representation of Korean culture and the K-Pop phenomenon. In working with singer Kevin Woo, notably recognized from K-Pop group U-KISS and DJ Swivel, an award-winning music producer who has worked with internationally renowned group BTS, the team was able to better align its efforts with reality.