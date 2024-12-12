Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bridge Constructor Studio, ClockStone Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio Drops New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Bridge Constructor Studio, as you can play the game right now on Meta Quest headsets

Article Summary Experience bridge-building in VR with the new Bridge Constructor Studio on Meta Quest headsets.

Explore a 70-puzzle campaign set in diverse biomes with limitless creative freedom.

Create custom scenarios and play local with multiple profiles on the same device.

Exclusive Mixed Reality mode on Quest 3 brings your bridges to life in the real world.

VR developer ClockStone Studio and indie game publisher Headup Games have released the Bridge Constructor Studio launch trailer, as the game is now available. The trailer basically gives you a better look at what you can expect, but not too much, as they want you to actually play the game to experience it. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game is out on Meta Quest headsets.

Bridge Constructor Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio, the latest installment in the beloved Bridge Constructor series, will, for the first time, bring the iconic bridge-building physics puzzle experience to Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR). Bring your building techniques to new heights and unleash your engineering creativity; you can build, try, walk around, and fix your bridge right in your living room.

Brain-Teasing 70-Puzzle Campaign: Test your construction expertise with dozens of distinct bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge.

Test your construction expertise with dozens of distinct bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge. Limitless creativity: With no budget restrictions or material limits, you are free to experiment and design without constraints. For an extra challenge, earn a special award by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure!

With no budget restrictions or material limits, you are free to experiment and design without constraints. For an extra challenge, earn a special award by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure! Scenario Creation Mode: Design and play your very own bridge-building scenarios! Choose from five biomes, seven vehicles, and a variety of obstacles and checkpoints to design your own challenges. Up to 40 custom levels can be saved per player profile.

Design and play your very own bridge-building scenarios! Choose from five biomes, seven vehicles, and a variety of obstacles and checkpoints to design your own challenges. Up to 40 custom levels can be saved per player profile. Mixed Reality (Quest 3 Exclusive): View your creations in the real world with Mixed Reality! Seamlessly switch between VR and Passthrough modes to experience the game in a whole new way.

View your creations in the real world with Mixed Reality! Seamlessly switch between VR and Passthrough modes to experience the game in a whole new way. Hand Tracking and Controllers: Whether you prefer to play with controllers or hand tracking, Bridge Constructor Studio offers options for an intuitive gameplay experience.

Whether you prefer to play with controllers or hand tracking, Bridge Constructor Studio offers options for an intuitive gameplay experience. Multiple Local Profiles: Up to five players can share the same device, each with their own campaign progress and sandbox levels saved to their individual profiles.

