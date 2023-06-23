Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blobfish, Brotato, indie games

Brotato Officially Releases Version 1.0 This Morning

Brotato fans unite! The team has officially released the final version of the game today, as it leaves Early Access on Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Blobfish revealed this morning that they have released Version 1.0 of Brotato, which is available right now. The game was originally released back in September 2022 for Early Access, giving you a chance to play an early version of this weird but fun roguelite shooter featuring a potato that looks like a bro that's gone through the wringer. While they've been making updates here and there, the game has actually grown in popularity as a game of dumb fun to just chill and annihilate everything in your path. You can check out the latest trailer down below as the full version is officially available right now via Steam, with a special sale on the game happening for a short time to mark the occasion.

"Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to six weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives. A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling six weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment."

Auto-firing weapons by default with a manual aiming option.

Fast runs (under 30 minutes).

Dozens of characters are available to customize your runs (one-handed, crazy, lucky, mage, and many more).

Hundreds of items and weapons to choose from (flamethrowers, SMGs, rocket launchers, or sticks and stones).

Survive waves lasting 20 to 90 seconds each and kill off as many aliens as you can during that time.

Collect materials to gain experience and get items from the shop between waves of enemies.

Accessibility options: tweak the health, damage, and speed of enemies so the difficulty is right for you.

