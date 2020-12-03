Faye Lau Returns To Season Four Of The Division 2

Ubisoft revealed details of Season Four of Tom Clancy's The Division 2, as we learned the character Faye Lau has returned. The former Division Agent will be the Prime Target this season as part of the upcoming Title Update 12, which will go into effect on December 8th. The update will include new weapons and gear, the optimization station, updates to The Summit, and a number of quality of life improvements that have been needed for a minute. We have the full details from Ubisoft below for you to check out, along with some screenshots for you to check out. Hopefully int he next few days we'll get some trailers to see these additions in action.

Improvements to The Summit (Warlords of New York Players): When playing The Summit, players will notice: Challenges, a new progression loop in The Summit, will come in two categories – Tactical and Ascent. Completing challenges will earn players a variety of rewards, as well as milestone rewards depending on the overall number of challenges completed. Upon reaching the 100th floor, all completed challenges will reset.

New Commendations

Guaranteed targeted loot rewards when unlocking a new elevator checkpoint (based on the player's personal targeted loot selection).

A new objective category and increased variation for the existing objectives to improve variety. New Gear and Weapons (Warlords of New York Players): TU 12 will also include a new variety of rewards, including: Seasonal outfit and gearset: Rigger – Allows Agents to make the most out of their skills. Rigger focuses on faster deployment and lethality.

Brand set: Empress International

New skill variant: Achilles Pulse – Reveals the enemies' weak points, allowing Agents to focus on those areas and bring foes down with extra damage.

Three new exotics Capacitor assault rifle – Skill-based weapon will add stacks that increment skill damage, while each Skill Tier will grant extra damage to the rifle. Scorpio shotgun – Fast-firing weapon will stack status effects on enemies, starting with poison and ending with additional damage. Waveform holster – Like the Capacitor, Waveform will add stacks to increment skill damage, but in higher quantity and with the addition that it will transfer between the Agent's skills.

Four named items Two named standard weapons Scalpel – Tactical .308 marksman rifle Test Subject – PDR assault rifle Two named gear pieces Battery Pack – Named Empress International backpack Caesar's Guard – Named Empress International chest piece

Additional The Division 2 Features (Warlords of New York Players): TU 12 will also include the following: Optimization Station: The Recalibration Station will include an additional "Optimization" feature, where players can optimize the stats on their items and view their optimization materials.

Global Event Vendor: Players will earn stars by completing Global Event Challenges, which can be spent in the Global Event Vendor. Here, Agents can buy Crafting Caches, Season Caches, Exotic Caches, and more. The Division 2 Quality of Life Improvements (All Players): Based on player feedback, a number of improvements have been added in TU 12. Players will have the option to wear masks whenever they want (previously, masks were worn in contaminated areas).

Inventory size will increase from 100 to 150 for players to store their weapons and gear.

Players will be able to pick up the turret skill (previously, they were required to either wait for it to time out or had to manually destroy it, waiting for the subsequent cooldown).

The number of loadout slots have been increased by 4 to 16.

Improved inventory management will allow players to filter gear mods.