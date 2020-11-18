Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Slowpoke

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Shiny release of Slowpoke, let's take a deep dive into this Dopey Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 079, Slowpoke is a dual Water/Psychic-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Dopey Pokémon," this is what Slowpoke's Dex entry says:

Slowpoke uses its tail to catch prey by dipping it into water at the side of a river. However, this Pokémon often forgets what it's doing and often spends entire days at the water's edge.

Slowpoke is part of a split evolutionary line. It can evolve into Slowbro (which also gets a Mega form) or, with the use of a King's Rock, Slowking. All three Pokémon in the Slowpoke evolutionary line receive Galarian forms, which have yet to be added to Pokémon GO as of this writing.

For fans of the anime, Slowpoke appears in multiple episodes. Some of these episodes focus on its unique way of evolution in the mythology, which includes a Shellder clamping onto its tail to make it into Slowbro. The Evolution Solution focuses on the Slowbro evolution, with A Crowning Achievement telling the story of a group of Slowpoke attempting to evolve into Slowking.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Slowpoke:

Red/Blue: Incredibly slow and dopey. It takes 5 seconds for it to feel pain when under attack.

Gold: It lazes vacantly near water. If something bites its tail, it won't even notice for a whole day.

Silver: A sweet sap leaks from its tail's tip. Although not nutritious, the tail is pleasant to chew on.

Sun: Its long tail often breaks off. It doesn't really feel any pain, though, and the tail grows back, so Slowpoke isn't particularly bothered.

Moon: Alolan home cooking involves drying Slowpoke tails and then simmering them into a salty stew.