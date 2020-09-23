Bungie Releases A New Trailer For Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie dropped a brand new trailer today for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, as they decided to explore more of the moon Europa. The trailer, which you can check out at the bottom, explores more of the areas around the moon and gives a little more perspective to the environment you'll be encountering. Not to mention you get a lovely yet creepy introduction to the planet as you'llk be uncovering some hidden truths from what is essentially a dark and frozen planet. We wish you the best in taking down the Dark Empire when it officially is released into the game on November 10th, 2020. But for now, enjoy the sights and sounds from the next expansion and try to stay out of the cold as best you can.

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians will explore a new destination: Jupiter's frozen moon of Europa. Brave harsh weather conditions and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice. As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power to dominate the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each wield Stasis in a different way, with amazing new subclasses to explore. Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the long-dormant Deep Stone Crypt. Unique rewards await those who can triumph in its enigmatic depths. A thrilling new chapter in the Destiny 2 universe awaits in Beyond Light, with new quests, challenges, rewards, and more.